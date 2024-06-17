Late U-turn is set to hand Arsenal star a start at Euro 2024

William Saliba is set to earn a start in France’s match against Austria this evening after a late U-turn by Didier Deschamps.

Saliba is an intriguing case in international football as he has yet to secure a guaranteed place in the France national team, despite being a standout performer at Arsenal.

At the club level, Saliba is considered one of the best defenders in the world and a leading player at Arsenal, but he has struggled to replicate this form on the international stage.

However, this situation could change soon as he is set to start the game against Austria. According to a report by Standard Sport, he impressed his national team manager in their last warm-up game against Canada and will partner Dayot Upamecano in the match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and if he begins to perform well for France, he will be considered for global awards.

He has the potential to achieve this and just needs to adjust to the demands of his national team manager.

The Euros is the biggest competition among European national teams, and he would be tested by some of the world’s leading attackers.

If he performs well, we expect him to return to the Emirates with much more confidence.

ADMIN COMMENT

