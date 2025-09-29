“Late winners are the best” Beaming Merino reacts to Arsenal beating Newcastle

Mikel Merino played a decisive role in Arsenal’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

The match began with Arsenal falling behind after an early strike, and Newcastle defended with determination throughout much of the contest. For long periods, the Gunners found themselves frustrated, as the visiting side stood firm and limited their opportunities.

Arsenal’s comeback effort

Merino entered the pitch from the bench late in the game and made an immediate impact. His goal levelled the scoreline, igniting belief within the team and supporters that a turnaround was still possible. Arsenal’s motivation had been further heightened by the result the previous day, with Liverpool having been beaten, which created a valuable chance to reduce the gap in the league table to just two points. The opportunity was clear, and Arsenal seized it.

As the clock wound down, Arsenal continued to press with intent. Their persistence paid off when Gabriel rose highest to head home a decisive late goal. The strike sealed all three points and left Newcastle stunned, underlining the resilience and quality of the Arsenal squad.

Merino’s reflections

Following the fixture, Merino shared his thoughts on the occasion. Speaking via Vavel, he said: “It is unbelievable to win these kinds of games, late winners are the best. Obviously from my perspective, it is even greater. Coming back here is always big for me, I have big memories here and it was an amazing point in my life, but also being able to score and help the team is incredible.”

Arsenal showed how much character they have with the way they turned that game around, and it is hard not to believe that they truly could be EPL champions this season.

The victory not only displayed the depth of the squad but also reinforced their reputation as one of the most formidable sides in the league. With such performances, Arsenal have demonstrated that they remain firmly in the race for the highest honours.

