Latest Arsenal decisions could be final nail in youngsters time with club

Folarin Balogun‘s future at Arsenal appears to be on the rocks at present, and the latest decisions of the club will not have helped the situation.

The forward was left out of the squad for the FA Cup clash with Newcastle yesterday, with Eddie Nketiah sitting on the bench instead, making clear that he is behind his rival despite his impressive displays for the senior side this term.

Eddie was linked with an exit however, with West Ham claimed to be keen on bringing him in to replace Sebastian Haller who has since joined Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal have zero intention on parting ways with Nketiah however.

Arsenal have no intention of selling Eddie Nketiah to West Ham in January. #whufc are looking for a replacement of Sebastien Haller but Arsenal are expected to keep Nketiah. ⚪️🔴 #afc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2021

Having been overlooked for the FA Cup squad, and with Nketiah set to stay beyond the current window, it would be pretty safe to assume that Balogun will likely refuse to extend his playing contract in North London, which is set to expire this summer.

The manager Mikel Arteta insisted earlier in the week in a press conference that both the player and the club want to agree terms on a new deal, but that the agent is an issue currently, and he is unlikely to have been persuaded by the latest events surrounding his client.

Should Arsenal have considered loaning out Nketiah and giving Balogun a shot at playing as the deputy for Laca/Aubz?

Patrick