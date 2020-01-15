Latest Arsenal injury and suspension updates ahead of Sheffield United match

No big surprises on the Arsenal injury front.

Arsenal plays their next match against Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon and it is imperative that Mikel Arteta has as strong a squad as possible to pick from.

The Blades have already beaten Arsenal this season and they are in great form, in fact, they are serious challengers for a top-four spot.

This is the latest from the official club website on the status of injuries and suspensions.

Hector Bellerin still has a tight hamstring ahead of this game and the club doctors are still observing him.

Calum Chambers is still a long term absentee and his surgery has been successful, he won’t be back to action for up to nine months.

Sead Kolasinac strained his thigh in his last match and will miss this game, he should be back to training next week.

Kieran Tierney is still out until at least March after his surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is out of this game after his straight red card against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

As expected it is the defence that is hardest hit, though the loss of Aubameyang is hardly helpful either.

That said, even with these injuries and the suspension to Auba, Arsenal should still be strong enough to get the better of Chris Wilder’s men.

It cannot be that at home against a team with far less quality that Arsenal does not win just because of some injuries but unfortunately such is the fragile state of the team that nothing would surprise me.