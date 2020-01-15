Latest Arsenal injury and suspension updates ahead of Sheffield United match

No big surprises on the Arsenal injury front.
Arsenal plays their next match against Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon and it is imperative that Mikel Arteta has as strong a squad as possible to pick from.
The Blades have already beaten Arsenal this season and they are in great form, in fact, they are serious challengers for a top-four spot.
This is the latest from the official club website on the status of injuries and suspensions.
Hector Bellerin still has a tight hamstring ahead of this game and the club doctors are still observing him.
Calum Chambers is still a long term absentee and his surgery has been successful, he won’t be back to action for up to nine months.
Sead Kolasinac strained his thigh in his last match and will miss this game, he should be back to training next week.
Kieran Tierney is still out until at least March after his surgery for a dislocated shoulder.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is out of this game after his straight red card against Crystal Palace at the weekend.
As expected it is the defence that is hardest hit, though the loss of Aubameyang is hardly helpful either.
That said, even with these injuries and the suspension to Auba, Arsenal should still be strong enough to get the better of Chris Wilder’s men.
It cannot be that at home against a team with far less quality that Arsenal does not win just because of some injuries but unfortunately such is the fragile state of the team that nothing would surprise me.
I think Saka could have a career as an LB if his seniors are unreliable
What a mighty fine picture 😍
Please Senorita Sue my 🦵 is unwell, do you know of any massuers in Oxfordshire?………..I am thinking of moving there!……….kind regards…..Sead X
😂😂😂😂 You do crack me up, Le Coq!!
I have no problem with Saka at left back, talented lad with great potential. I have confidence that lacca will step up and i have confidence that martinelli can fill Aubas shoes. They are not the problems that lay ahead on Saturday.
It’s not only about senior players but about commitment and confidence.
Just seen that our Chief Medical Officer is leaving us after 10 years to join Liverpool.
Perhaps our injury situation will now improve and Pools will get worse 😉
Yay!! Woohoo!! I’m all for that, GB!