Latest Arsenal injury news including the players in Dubai

Arsenal is in Dubai as they enjoy the first-ever winter break created by the Premier League.

The Gunners are set to return later this week as they take on Newcastle in the Premier League a week from now.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt have used the break to know more about his players including the new signings, however, there are some players whose injury has made them take no or little part in the Dubai training sessions.

Even players who are injured would play an important role in the team at some point in the season and this latest injury update, as reported in Football.London is a mixed bag.

Calum Chambers was injured just 23 minutes into his last game for Arsenal and he is still set to be out for a while yet.

After his surgery, the club confirmed that he would be out for six to nine months. We are still counting.

Kieran Tierney was injured after just 29 minutes against West Ham late last year. He underwent surgery on his dislocated shoulder and it was successful.

He is back in training in Dubai but he is currently restricted to non-contact training and he is not expected back until March.

Sead Kolasinac has been struggling with a thigh problem. He has been close to making a comeback and looked to be in a good way before the club’s last game.

If he trains well, he should be in line to start against Newcastle United, though he may have a fight on his hands with Bukayo Saka.

Reiss Nelson has missed the last three Arsenal games but he was back in training ahead of the Burnley game and should be ready for the first-team when the squad returns.

Cedric Soares is still expected to be out for at least the next two weeks, he has posted an update on his injury but is unlikely to be involved against Newcastle United.

Bukayo Saka also suffered what is a minor injury against Burnley, he was still limping after the game, but there have been no updates on his injury at the moment.