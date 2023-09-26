Latest Arsenal injury news is mainly positive

Arsenal has faced a slew of injuries affecting several key players, however, none of them are thought to be long-term, other than Jurrien Timber, who is expected to have a longer recovery period.
During the match against Tottenham on Sunday, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice sustained knocks, while Leandro Trossard picked up an injury even before the game started. Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey have been sidelined for a bit longer. However, according to reports from Football London, all of these players are anticipated to make their return in the coming days and weeks.
Saka is likely to be available for the Brentford match on Wednesday, with Rice and Trossard expected back for the Bournemouth game over the weekend. Partey and Martinelli could also be back in time for the game against Man City on October 8th.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Injuries curse all football teams but it seems that Arsenal have been hit hard with so many key players going down with one injury or another.
If this report from Football London is accurate then it seems that we will have all our key men available for the Man City game, which is very positive considering that the champions will be without Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne.
Hopefully, none of them suffer any setbacks or any other players pick up fresh injuries.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Spurs played dirty and physical as expected. That being said. Arteta got it tactically wrong against spurs. I said before the game that Viera would not have the pace and physical attributes for a north london derby. He should have played the improving Havertz as he offers Arsenal an added dimention of strength and aerial dominance. Nketiah plays better as a sub and jesus should have started upfront as the center forward. Smith row should have started on the left as he is more technical than Nketiah and he is a better link up player to suit jesus. Jorginio is similar to Holding where by he dwindls on the ball too long and is slow too release the ball. The game was to fast and competitive to play jorginio. This shows Artetas lack of managerial experience. He will learn from that game who can take a kick and who is slow, soft and invisable in the top competitive physical games.
Ramsdale should get the nod over Raya against Raya’s parent club due to loan agreement terms or due to mixed loyalties. Either way it will be Ramsdale against brentford. I hope Arteta is brave enough to include one or two youth stars in the squad and play most of the fringe players.
Raya not allowed to play against Brentford.
If i see saka in the starting line up tomorrow i might just reach out the tv screen and slap arteta across the face
Saka should be rested vs. Brendtford, its a no brainer !!
its also time to contemplate the load of Saliba…