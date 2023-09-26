Latest Arsenal injury news is mainly positive

Arsenal has faced a slew of injuries affecting several key players, however, none of them are thought to be long-term, other than Jurrien Timber, who is expected to have a longer recovery period.

During the match against Tottenham on Sunday, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice sustained knocks, while Leandro Trossard picked up an injury even before the game started. Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey have been sidelined for a bit longer. However, according to reports from Football London, all of these players are anticipated to make their return in the coming days and weeks.

Saka is likely to be available for the Brentford match on Wednesday, with Rice and Trossard expected back for the Bournemouth game over the weekend. Partey and Martinelli could also be back in time for the game against Man City on October 8th.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries curse all football teams but it seems that Arsenal have been hit hard with so many key players going down with one injury or another.

If this report from Football London is accurate then it seems that we will have all our key men available for the Man City game, which is very positive considering that the champions will be without Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne.

Hopefully, none of them suffer any setbacks or any other players pick up fresh injuries.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…