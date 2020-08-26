Latest Arsenal injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal suffered some nasty injuries before the end of last season. Some of those injuries threatened to halt their momentum but the Gunners managed to end the campaign by winning the FA Cup.

The club has just released the latest injury report and it is good news for most of their formerly injured stars, but not all are back in full training.

Bernd Leno and William Saliba who returned to Arsenal injured have both recovered and played as Arsenal beat MK Dons 4-1.

Calum Chambers remains sidelined with hopes that he will return to full training at the end of this year.

Pablo Mari sustained his injury in the game against Manchester City shortly after the restart and has been out since then.

The Spaniard has stepped up his rehab with running outside alongside gym and pool work, he aims to return to full training next month.

Gabriel Martinelli is still very much injured and the Brazilian is currently in his homeland visiting family.

He is expected back in London by the end of this month and he will step up his rehab to return to full training at the end of the year.

Shkodran Mustafi is also still out and making good progress. He is expected back in October.