Latest Arsenal injury update delivers bad news for one specific player

The latest injury updates coming from Arsenal isn’t the best of news for Gabriel Martinelli as the young Brazilian has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer from little-known Brazilian lower league side, Ituano, and he has taken the Premier League by storm.

His prolific form in front of goal has made other teams look to take him away from Arsenal this season.

The Brazilian is yet to return to action for the Gunners since the restart and the club revealed recently that he had injured himself in training.

After undergoing further examination on the issue, Arsenal has now reported that he has had a “Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee”

However, Martinelli will not be available for the remainder of the 2019/20 matches.”

This will come as a big blow to both Martinelli and Mikel Arteta because he had become a key member of the Arsenal squad.

Cedric Soares is back in full training after a facial injury and he could be available for selection after the Sheffield United game.

Kieran Tierney is available for selection as he only suffered muscle cramp against Southampton.

Lucas Torreira is making good progress in his recovery and he might be returning to first-team training soon.