Mikel Arteta is unsure that he will be able to call on Shkodran Mustafi for Arsenal’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The German has been injured and missed Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa.

He has rejuvenated his career to become one of the most important players at the Emirates since Arteta became the club’s manager.

Arteta has been playing with three at the back for some time now, and when Mustafi had been available, he has almost been guaranteed a starting berth.

Arteta will be a happy man if he can call on the much-improved former Valencia man for the FA Cup final, but he has revealed that it is likely that the German will miss the game.

Mustafi is working hard to get back to training, but he may have played his last game for the club this season.

Arteta told a news conference that the Gunners are trying to assess how long he would be out of action because of his current injury before determining if he would play the final.

‘The rest is true that Musti is injured and we need to assess a little bit how long he is out,’ said Arteta as quoted by Metro Sports.

“I doubt it [he’ll be fit for the final]. I don’t know. We have to see how he evolves in the next few days. At the moment, I doubt it.’