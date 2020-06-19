Latest Arsenal injury updates ahead of Brighton game – a bit depressing

Arsenal has a little bit of an injury crisis ahead of the game against Brighton tomorrow and this is the latest update as provided by the club.

Latest Arsenal injury update

Calum Chambers

Basically out for the rest of the season after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea on December 29.

Pablo Mari

The club class the ankle injury he suffered against Man City on Wednesday evening as significant, there is zero chance he will play against Brighton and is probably out for the rest of the season.

Cedric Soares

Has a facial injury and will not be available for at least a couple of weeks. We may never actually see him in an Arsenal shirt.

Sokratis

Definitely out of the Brighton game with a mild strain to right thigh and chances are he will not be available for at least a couple of weeks.

Lucas Torreira

Another player that will not feature against Brighton or any team for at least a couple of more weeks, most probably longer.

Granit Xhaka

Definitely out of the Brighton game following his ankle injury against City, unlikely to be available for any games for at least three weeks.

Well, that Arsenal injury update is a bit depressing, four defenders out and of course, David Luiz is suspended for two games.