Latest Arsenal injury updates as David Luiz nears a return to action

Ahead of their match against West Ham this weekend, Arsenal has released an update on the injury situation at the club.

The Gunners have suffered from several injuries since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

Calum Chambers was the first member of the team to suffer a serious injury under the Spaniard, Arsenal has since lost the likes of Pablo Mari and David Luiz to injuries.

Luiz was injured in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and he aggravated the injury in training which forced him to miss Arsenal’s opening league game against Fulham last weekend.

The Brazilian is still a doubt for the weekend game, but he is in a good way. The club website reports that the Brazilian is back in full training after his neck spasm.

The report adds that Pablo Mari has continued his outside running and he hopes to be back to full training at the end of this month.

Gabriel Martinelli is still a long way out from full fitness, but he is making good progress and hopes to be back before the end of this year.

Shkodran Mustafi has also started outside running and he is expected to be back to full training next month.

Emile Smith Rowe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are both not fully fit as well, the latter will be back to full training next week, while the former is out for the next two weeks.