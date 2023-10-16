Latest Arsenal international roundup ft Odegaard, Kiwior and Raya

Latest International Round up

As the international break continues, plenty of our Arsenal men are set to represent their countries for the second game of the break this week. Sunday night saw another three Arsenal players make appearances for their countries and here’s the latest news.

Martin Odegaard started and played a full 90 minutes for Norway as they took on fellow Arsenal teammate David Raya’s Spain as they looked to qualify for the 2024 Euro’s. Odegaard had a decent match but looked to be a bit lost in the middle of the pitch, and honestly just didn’t look like it was his day. Trying to create chances for his front line but couldn’t seem to break through Spain’s defence. Completing 27/29 passes throughout the game, Odegaard looked like he would be Norway’s best bet in creating a chance on goal but in the end couldn’t manage to do so. Raya made the Spanish bench but didn’t get any minutes in Spain’s 1-0 Victory over Norway.

Norway walking away defeated and ultimately with no way to qualify for next year’s Euro’s after finishing 3rd in the group stages. David Raya’s Spain have qualified though after topping Group A and Arsenal fans will be hoping we get to see a bit of him at next year’s tournament.

Jacob Kiwior also started and played a full 90 minutes in defence for Poland’s draw against Moldova last night in the 8th round of the Euro’s Qualification stages. A game that saw a lot of qualities from Kiwior, winning the ball back constantly for his team and pushing the midfield forward and wide to create more space for the Polish side. Completing 66/81 passes and moving the ball around the pitch well, Kiwior had an impressive game for his country. Poland sit 3rd in Group E on 10 points, a point off Czech Republic and 3 points off Albania with two games to go, so Group E will be a group to watch as anything could happen in the last few games.

An eventful international break for our Arsenal lads that is set to continue until mid-week. Tomiyasu is in contention to play against Tunisia, and we could also see Elneny make an appearance for Egypt against Algeria in their country’s friendly matches later tonight.

What’s your thoughts on the international break so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

