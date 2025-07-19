Latest Arsenal signing will not be part of Asia pre-season tour

Arsenal’s newest signing Noni Madueke will miss the club’s upcoming pre-season tour of Asia, having featured in a long campaign with Chelsea. The Gunners recently confirmed the £52 million arrival of the winger, who becomes their fourth new addition in July. Madueke will wear the number 20 shirt and is expected to provide serious competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Despite his deal being finalised before the squad’s departure, the England international will not board the flight to Asia when the team leaves on Saturday.

Arsenal urge Madueke to rest before joining training

According to Gunnerblog via X, Arsenal convinced Madueke to take a two-week holiday before linking up with the squad. The player had reportedly offered to cut his break short in order to be involved in the Asia tour, but the club instead advised him to rest fully after his extended involvement in the Club World Cup with Chelsea.

To help maintain his conditioning during the break, Madueke will have access to one of Arsenal’s strength and fitness coaches. The decision reflects Arsenal’s commitment to player welfare and preparation ahead of what is expected to be a demanding season.

Madueke eager to get started with the Gunners

Speaking to the official Arsenal website, Madueke shared his excitement about joining the club and his desire to get started.

“I’ve spoken to Dec, Myles, Bukayo, even Jurrien as well and they all say amazing things about the club and the culture here, how warm it is and how much of a family it is,” he said. “I’m really happy to be a part of the Arsenal family now.

“I’m very happy, very excited to get to work. I’ll go on holiday for a little bit now, but I can’t wait to get back and meet all the boys and train.

“I was saying it to all my friends walking around here, you don’t even want to take the rest. I know I have to for my body and stuff to heal, but when I come back, I’ll be raring to go.”

Madueke is expected to return in time for Arsenal’s final two pre-season fixtures at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners will face Villarreal on 6th August, followed by Athletic Club three days later in the Emirates Cup. The Premier League season begins on 15th August, with Arsenal playing away to Manchester United on 17th August.

What do you think, Gooners? Will Madueke push Saka this season or simply provide vital cover?

