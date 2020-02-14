Latest Arsenal team news ahead of Newcastle United clash

Arsenal returns to Premier League action this weekend following their short winter break in Dubai.

The Gunners have used the break to practice and plan for the rest of the season and fans will be hoping that wins will start coming now.

Their next opponent in the Premier League will be Newcastle United and the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to shoot down Steve Bruce’s side.

A number of players took part in the training camp in what was a major boost for Mikel Arteta.

He will expect that anyone selected to start will give a good account of themselves and that it will be enough to get the win the team desperately needs.

Here is an update on Arsenal players availability for the Newcastle clash courtesy of the clubs official website.

Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, and Reiss Nelson are all available for selection in this game.

The trio had suffered some form of injury with Saka suffering a knock in his last game for the club.

Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney are both still injured but they are in a good way and both players should be back to full training by the end of this month.

Calum Chambers is still a long way from first-team action while Pablo Mari most likely won’t be involved as he continues to adjust to life at the Emirates.