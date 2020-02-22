Latest Arsenal team news updates including Ozil, Sokratis and Torreira

Arsenal will take on Everton on Sunday in one of the most exciting clashes of this weekend.

The Gunners are on a two-game winning streak and they would look to add Everton to the list of teams they have beaten this year.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Olympiacos on Thursday would have boosted the morale of the squad and they will be keen to build on that win here, but is every player ready to be involved?

This latest update comes courtesy of the clubs official website.

Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers remain long-term injury absentees. The former is closer to first-team action and he could be part of the squad at some point in the next month, while Chambers is out for the season.

Lucas Torreira and Mesut Ozil are both available for selection after they missed Arsenal’s trip to Greece on Thursday. Torreira was ill and Ozil was at home for family reasons.

Hector Bellerin is being assessed ahead of this game after he missed the trip to Greece, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos sustained a knock in that game and he is also being assessed ahead of this match.

Cedric Soares is progressing well as he recovers from an injury to his left knee and he hopes to be in contention for selection by the end of this month.

All things considered, that is not too bad, it really could be a lot worse.