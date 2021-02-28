Latest Arsenal team update is good news for Arteta

Arsenal has delivered an update on the fitness of Alex Runarsson and Rob Holding ahead of their match against Leicester City.

Both players have been out of action with injury and some fans may have been wondering if there is a chance of them returning to the team soon.

There is good news on Holding with the club reporting that the defender is now available for selection.

They had taken Holding out of the team for some days because of concussion protocol.

He has now completed the protocol and the club insists that the former Bolton man had felt well all along. He joined his teammates for full training on Saturday.

Runarsson reportedly sprained his left knee in training and he is not quite as ready as what Holding is yet.

The report says he is still being assessed and he remains unavailable for selection at the moment.

Holding’s return would serve as a major boost to Mikel Arteta who has come to expect fine performances from him.

He has made himself one of the most reliable centre-backs at the club and Arteta will be glad he can select him, it remains unclear if he will select him to face Leicester City.