Latest Arsenal Transfer News, Gossip, and Rumours

Arsenal Are Gunning for These

We look at the latest Arsenal transfer news as the new Premier League season approaches. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta continues pushing for new signings in the transfer market. Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Zinchenko and Marquinhos have arrived at the Emirates Stadium. However, Arteta is still looking to bolster his squad, with Lucas Paqueta, N’Golo Kante, and Youri Tielemans all on his radar. Arsenal had reportedly made a bid for Alex Grimaldo but it seems he is going to Man City. Arteta is pushing forward with his business and has openly stated his desire for more signings.

All of these factors will have an impact on the football odds, so let’s take a closer look at some of these players and the deals surrounding them.

Lucas Paqueta

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has already spoken out on the Gunners’ latest midfield transfer target Lucas Paqueta, and the Emirates faithful agree with his assessment. Lyon’s star is the newest name to be linked with a move to the red half of north London, and Arsenal’s technical director Edu is said to be eager to complete the deal as soon as possible. Newcastle United is also keeping an eye on Paqueta, who is pursued by Mikel Arteta’s men. The Gunners have told the player’s representatives that they intend to put together a proposal before the window closes, but they have yet to make an official offer to Lyon.

Arsenal is believed to be hoping that Lyon will reduce their asking price, but with three years remaining on Paqueta’s current contract, the Ligue 1 club is unlikely to consider selling at a discount. The former Milan midfielder has made 33 appearances for the Brazilian national team and would be welcomed by Arsenal’s growing Brazilian contingent.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has listed his home for sale, fueling speculation that a move to Arsenal is on the cards. The Belgium international’s future has been uncertain for some time, with his Leicester contract set to expire at the end of next season. This summer, Arsenal is considered his main admirer, with Manchester United also being linked with an interest. It’s unclear whether Tielemans will leave Leicester permanently, but listing his home for sale is a strong indication that he won’t stay for long.

N’Golo Kante

A report has revealed how much N’Golo Kante could cost Arsenal if he joins the club this summer. Kante is now in the final year of his Chelsea contract, fueling speculation about a possible departure from Stamford Bridge. Paris Saint-Germain is keeping an eye on his situation, but no transfer talks have begun.

Arsenal is expected to compete with PSG for Kante’s signature. Because of his contract situation, Arsenal believes Chelsea may sell Kante. He has also been ruled out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States due to issues with his vaccination status. Blues owner Todd Boehly is open to offers as low as £16.9 million for Kante. With Kante’s contract expiring and him being 31, they cannot command a high fee for the Frenchman. However, given Kante’s status as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, he remains an eye-catching figure.

Alex Grimaldo

Arsenal has submitted a bid of £6 million for Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo. The Spaniard is available at a discount because his contract in the Portuguese capital is set to expire in a year. Grimaldo, an attacking left-sided defender, joined Benfica six years ago after leaving Barcelona. He has reportedly been training alone during pre-season after turning down a new contract at Estadio da Luz.

Although his defensive ability has been questioned, the former Spain Under-21 international is a productive forward, having contributed 15 goals and assists last season. With Nuno Tavares’ future uncertain, Arsenal is looking for a cover left-back to replace current starter Kierney, who has had injury problems. Grimaldo has emerged as a viable option, given he could be available for a relatively low fee.