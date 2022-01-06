Latest Arsenal transfer update from Romano confirms what we already know

The press has been rampant in the last few days with rumours surrounding Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles and while it was generally accepted that these two would be departing this month we still heard nothing official or even a credible journalist confirming the news.

Now, the highly respected Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation via his Twitter account and he has basically confirmed all the rumours to be true and given a date, sort of, when the deals will be completed.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun expected to complete his loan move to Middlesbrough next week. Final details discussed between clubs and player's camp, both parties confident to finalize deal soon. 🔴 #AFC #Boro Arsenal will also announce Maitland-Niles loan move to AS Roma. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2022

So, next week then and hopefully that is just the start of things to come.

It is good news that Balogun is getting a loan move, I have zero doubts he will be prolific for Middlesbrough and he should return to us a more improved and experienced player, this is a good thing.

Not so sure about Maitland-Niles, I just do not see him having a future at the Emirates and it would probably be better for everyone involved if he was sold permanently, however, for now, it is just a loan deal.

Questions remain over the future of a few more Arsenal fringe players and the chances are that Maitland-Niles and Balogun are not the only two to depart this month.