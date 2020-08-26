Latest comments from Arsenal target give big indication about his future

Philippe Coutinho is one of the players that have been linked with a move to Arsenal in this transfer window (Football London).

The Brazilian has struggled since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018, however, he recently won the Champions League with Bayern Munich and he was in fine form for the Germans which saw him net twice against his parent club.

He has now returned to Catalonia where he will hope he features in the plans of a new manager, Ronald Koeman.

Arsenal is struggling with creativity in their midfield as Mesut Ozil seems to have gone past his best.

The Gunners had Dani Ceballos on loan last season, however, the Spaniard has returned to Real Madrid and Coutinho can bring the creative spark that Mikel Arteta is looking for.

The Brazilian, however, spoke about his future shortly after winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich and he reiterated his desire to return and play for Barcelona because they are his dream club.

“I am overjoyed with this title. It was my last game in this jersey,” Coutinho said via Sport Bild.

“I will work to ensure that I can do things that haven’t happened before next season.

“I am returning to Barcelona with a lot of enthusiasm. It was always the club I dreamed of playing for.”

I think those comments put to bed any chance of the Brazilian signing for Arsenal.