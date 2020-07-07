Latest Dani Ceballos Arsenal future update is a little surprising

Arsenal is preparing to extend Dani Ceballos stay at the Emirates for another season.

The Spaniard has been on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid this season after he was told he won’t be guaranteed a starting place at the Spanish giants.

There are still no guarantees that he would stay in Madrid when he returns to the Bernabeu, and it appears that the Spaniard will look to find another temporary team.

Arsenal has been impressed by his recent showings and the Gunners are now looking to bring him back on-loan for next season, according to The Times.

Ceballos has emerged as an important part of the Arsenal first team since the restart, despite struggling to break into the team when Mikel Arteta first became the new Arsenal manager.

Arteta has since made him his leading attacking midfielder and the 23-year-old has impressed him on and off the pitch which could see him earn a return to the Emirates next season.

Arteta spoke of his love for the player ahead of Arsenal’s match against Leicester City.

He said via Sun Sports: “I am really happy with him. I love how much he likes to play football, the passion he puts into every training session and in every game.

“His celebrations, whether he’s on the pitch or on the bench, he puts his life into it.

“He’s evolving the right way and has become a really important player for us.

“We are talking to the club – obviously we don’t own the player, it’s not in our hands. The clubs need to have communication and see what we can do.”

This really is a turnaround with reports just a few weeks back that Ceballos would not be remaining in North London next season (The Sun). This latest update is certainly a little bit of a surprise.

Whether it is a good one or a bad one is up for debate.