Latest Dani Ceballos to Arsenal update doesn’t look good

Dani Ceballos spent the 2019/2020 season at Arsenal. The Spaniard started quite inconsistently under Unai Emery and he initially struggled to convince Mikel Arteta.

But he eventually picked up the pace and became an important member of the club’s set up under the Spaniard.

He was one of Arsenal’s best players during the restart and he scored the winning goal for the Gunners in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

He was also in fine form as the Gunners beat Chelsea to win the trophy for the 14th time in their history.

He has now returned to Real Madrid ahead of an uncertain summer for him, but the Gunners haven’t hidden their desire to have him back.

Several reports claim that Arsenal will like to take him on for yet another full-season loan while others have claimed that the Gunners are preparing to sign him permanently.

But Goal.com reporter Charles Watt has delivered an update that wouldn’t be the most appealing to Arsenal’s fans.

During his recent YouTube video, Watts had this to say about Ceballos and the Gunners’ chances of bringing him back to north London:

“Arsenal and Real Madrid [are] pretty far off at the moment in terms of whether he [is] going to come back for another season on loan.

“Real [are] holding out, potentially, for a fair bit of money from Ceballos. [There’s] interest from elsewhere in Spain.

“Also, Real [are] struggling with [the pandemic] – the financial implications brought on by [the pandemic] might not be bringing in too many players this summer, so Ceballos may well be an option for [Zinedine] Zidane, even though Zidane hasn’t really rated him or used him before.”