Latest Dani Ceballos transfer update shows how much things have changed at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos will ask Real Madrid to allow him to rejoin Arsenal on loan again next season.

The Spaniard has been on loan at the Emirates this season and after struggling with inconsistency he has become an important member of the Arsenal first team.

He struggled to break into the team when Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, but he has now become a very important part of the Spaniard’s first-team plans.

He has been instrumental as the club marches towards winning the FA Cup and finishing this season in a European place.

Reports have claimed that Real Madrid would love to have him back next season so that they can sell him to the highest bidder, however, it seems that the player has enjoyed his time at the Emirates and he wants to return after this season, according to EL Confidencial.

The report claims that Madrid would want him back and look to sell him to raise funds, but the midfielder will try to convince Real President Florentino Perez, that he wants to return to Arsenal for another season on loan.

El Confidencial also claims that Arteta has been impressed with the Spaniard and he would jump at the chance of working with his compatriot again.

If this report is accurate it really does show how things have turned around at Arsenal, not long ago Ceballos was desperate to go back to Spain (AS). Not no more it seems.