Latest Dani Ceballos update is not exactly encouraging

Arsenal has suffered a blow in their bid to keep hold of Dani Ceballos beyond this season, as the Spaniard seems to eye a return to the Bernabeu.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal at the start of this season and he has been an important player for the Gunners.

He started well and faded, but he has returned to fitness and form under Mikel Arteta just before the Premier League was suspended.

He has impressed Arteta after he turned the corner and the manager was looking to do a deal that would see Ceballos return to Arsenal again in the summer. But it seems the midfielder considers his Arsenal stint a temporary one and still has his heart at Madrid reports Mundo Deportivo.

The same report claims that Ceballos admitted that he has not spoken to Zinedine Zidane since he left Madrid, he also stated that he is still hopeful of making a return to his parent club.

On whether he will return to Spain, Ceballos told Mundo Deportivo: “Hopefully. I now have a contract with Arsenal.

“At the moment in Madrid it is difficult to play with the players there are.

“Now I focus on being important in a club.”

He added: “I haven’t spoken to Zidane since I left. It is difficult to be in a dressing room with so many players.

“I don’t think Zidane talks to the loan players.”