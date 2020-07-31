Latest Dani Ceballos update is not that encouraging for Arsenal

Arsenal loanee, Dani Ceballos wants a move to his former club Real Betis, and he is keen for them to make a move for him.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal on loan for the rest of this season, and he has been in impressive form recently.

He struggled to break into the team when Mikel Arteta initially became the club’s manager. However, he has now become an important member of the team after becoming better accustomed to what Arteta wants.

He will return to Real Madrid at the end of this season, but he doesn’t have a future with Los Blancos for now, as Zinedine Zidane doesn’t fancy him.

The Spaniards will look to sell him when he returns, and Arsenal wants him back for another loan spell.

However, Mundo Deportivo is claiming that the midfielder is targeting a return to his former club, Real Betis.

He reportedly fancies a return to his former home, and he is waiting on Betis to make their move for him.

The report, however, added that it will be hard for them to pull it off since there are so many top teams looking to land him too.

Arsenal will hope that they will win the race for his signature so that they can continue from where he has stopped this season.