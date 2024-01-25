Latest Deloitte football report is mixed reading for Arsenal

The latest Deloitte football report has been released and it is not a good read if you are an Arsenal fan for several reasons.
First and foremost this is the top ten football clubs globally in terms of how much money they made last year.
1. Real Madrid – €831.4m
2. Manchester City €825.9m
3. Paris Saint-Germain €801.8m
4. FC Barcelona €800.1m
5. Manchester United €745.8m
6. Bayern Munich €744.0m
7. Liverpool €682.9m
8. Tottenham Hotspur €631.5m
9. Chelsea €589.4m
10. Arsenal €532.6m
So, as you can see, we barely made the top ten and are behind both Chelsea and Tottenham. That said, last year was a 23% increase which was better than both Spurs and Chelsea but the fact that we cannot make more than both those clubs is depressing.
So from a financial perspective, it is not as bad as it appears if we are increasing our income faster than our local rivals but that is not what makes the report a bad read.
What Deloitte has also done is include other metrics about ethnic minority and female inclusion on the board.
Chelsea has 18% ethnic minority and 9% female representation on the board.
Tottenham has 25% ethnic minority and 25% female representation on the board.
Arsenal has ZERO in both categories. That is not good.
This is not about being woke or anything like that but when you have a squad full of ethnic minorities and operate a successful women’s team, surely you must have some sort of representation on the board that reflects your makeup on the pitch.
We must do better than both Chelsea and Tottenham in this regard and the sooner the better.
Go to Africa, Whites and Latinas are then ethnic minorities and usually have zero ownershipof local football teams, what’s your point?….stupid woke logic!
“surely you must have some sort of representation on the board that reflects your makeup on the pitch”………why? Making decisions based on race like you are suggesting here is just racist, you are literally advocating for different treatment based purely on race and/or gender….not on merit.
Not being funny but I’m completely lost on what this article is about .
It went from what teams made into what race our players are .
Maybe I’m ready for bed and did not get the gist of the Article, strange one for me ( I read it 4 times )
Ok just reread
So we have only white and males on the board .
So bloody what , all my years posting on here I’ve never read such squit .
Personally I never have ago at Article writers maybe 3 in my time on here ,but Dam…..
You mentioned woke for the sake of mentioning woke because that is where you obviously wanted to go to .
I detest the illiberal philosophy behind woke and though ideally I would support much diversity at all levels of society, I agree with the point made by PJ-SA above.
It is an article concocted to fill a space only IMO and has no actual point at all, at least on the matter of “Zero in both catagories”!
On the financial income of various clubs and us, it IS of interest however and our annual turnover is both a disappointment and something of a surprise, though.
Whats this woke bs. Total rubbish. These articles are getting worse.
And we dont need to worry about woke at all. Who is giving these articles space?
Arsenal’s popularity plunged because they haven’t won any major trophy in the last two decades, but I was surprised Spuds earned more than Arsenal
I think Spuds benefited from having Kane as their previous poster boy. This is why Rice’s signing was important to Arsenal, from commercial standpoint