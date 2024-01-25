Latest Deloitte football report is mixed reading for Arsenal

The latest Deloitte football report has been released and it is not a good read if you are an Arsenal fan for several reasons.

First and foremost this is the top ten football clubs globally in terms of how much money they made last year.

1. Real Madrid – €831.4m

2. Manchester City €825.9m

3. Paris Saint-Germain €801.8m

4. FC Barcelona €800.1m

5. Manchester United €745.8m

6. Bayern Munich €744.0m

7. Liverpool €682.9m

8. Tottenham Hotspur €631.5m

9. Chelsea €589.4m

10. Arsenal €532.6m

So, as you can see, we barely made the top ten and are behind both Chelsea and Tottenham. That said, last year was a 23% increase which was better than both Spurs and Chelsea but the fact that we cannot make more than both those clubs is depressing.

So from a financial perspective, it is not as bad as it appears if we are increasing our income faster than our local rivals but that is not what makes the report a bad read.

What Deloitte has also done is include other metrics about ethnic minority and female inclusion on the board.

Chelsea has 18% ethnic minority and 9% female representation on the board.

Tottenham has 25% ethnic minority and 25% female representation on the board.

Arsenal has ZERO in both categories. That is not good.

This is not about being woke or anything like that but when you have a squad full of ethnic minorities and operate a successful women’s team, surely you must have some sort of representation on the board that reflects your makeup on the pitch.

We must do better than both Chelsea and Tottenham in this regard and the sooner the better.

