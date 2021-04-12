Latest development gives Arsenal the chance to sign top Ligue 1 teenage star

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Eduardo Camavinga in the summer as his future plans is revealed.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe at the moment and he is getting set to leave Rennes.

He has interest from top European teams, but Arsenal might get a chance to sign him with Football London reporting that he had a framed image paying homage to Arsenal in his home.

The Athletic is now revealing that the midfielder will be on the move this summer because he has refused to sign a new deal at Rennes.

At 18, it might be too soon for him to leave and it would be understandable if he had remained at his current team for another season.

But the report claims that he will not extend his Rennes contract and if they are serious about making money from his sale, he has to leave this summer.

This is because his current deal expires in 2022.

Arsenal is currently working to keep Martin Odegaard beyond his loan spell.

If Real Madrid refuses, Camavinga could be the ideal replacement for the Norwegian star.