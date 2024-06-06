Latest Diomande update could be good news for Arsenal

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ousmane Diomande has received a boost, as Sporting CP has made the Ivorian defender available for transfer.

The Gunners have been eyeing Diomande for several months, with speculation even suggesting a potential January signing. However, a move failed to materialise, and he remained with the Lisbon club.

This summer could mark his departure from Sporting CP, as the club has indicated their willingness to part ways with the defender.

While Arsenal’s defence appears solid at the moment, top clubs always seek to bolster their squad with quality options.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Sporting is now more open to selling Diomande and hopes to capitalise on his transfer during this window.

With a valuation of around 50 million euros, Arsenal should have the financial means to secure Diomande if he is deemed a priority target.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the best defenders in Europe in our group now, but we need more options, and Diomande will be a great addition to the squad.

However, we need to strengthen our attack and midfield first before adding another defender to the unit.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…