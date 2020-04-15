Latest Edison Cavani transfer update a big boost for Arsenal

Edinson Cavani’s wants to remain in Europe, despite offers from South American clubs, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him.

The PSG striker is about to become a free agent and several teams have been looking to sign him.

He was close to making a move away from PSG in the last transfer window with Arsenal being one of the teams linked with a move for him.

However, he remained at the Parc des Princes plotting for his next career move.

Reports have linked South American teams with signing him over the past few weeks, but Goal.com claims that he has informed them of his desire to remain in Europe for now.

Flamengo reportedly reached out to him over a potential transfer at the end of last year, but he told them he wants to continue playing in Europe at the moment.

Arsenal considers him one of the experienced strikers that can boost the club’s profile.

Signing the former Palermo man could also signal to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that the club is heading in the right direction.

Atletico Madrid is said to be the front runners to sign the Uruguayan and Goal reckon he is keen to play under Diego Simeone, however, it is still very possible that he could yet become a Gunner.