Latest Gabriel Martinelli injury update after hamstring strain

Gabriel Martinelli missed Arsenal’s 4-0 Champions League win over PSV Wednesday night after picking up a hamstring strain in the victory over Everton last weekend.

During the Everton encounter, Martinelli was forced to exit the field in the first half, subsequently prompting a battery of diagnostic tests to gauge the extent of the damage.

The timeline for Martinelli’s return to action hinges predominantly on the severity of his hamstring injury, as reported by Football London. In the event of a grade 1 injury, the recovery trajectory may span approximately two weeks, sidelining him for the North London Derby but offering hope for his return in time for Arsenal’s massive Premier League clash against Man City scheduled for October 8th.

However, the scenario becomes more challenging if Martinelli’s injury is graded as level 2 or 3, as recovery could extend over several weeks or even months. Such an extended absence would undoubtedly be a disappointment for Arsenal, given Martinelli’s irrefutable stature as one of their most influential players.

Losing Martinelli is obviously a big loss, however, we do have quality cover, something that Arteta insisted on which is yet another example of the manager’s foresight.

Leandro Trossard has filled in brilliantly and of course, we have the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, so it is not the end of the world or as damaging as it could have been in previous seasons when we lost key players.

