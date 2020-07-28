Latest injury update for Arsenal is good news ahead of the FA Cup final

Arsenal has received a boost ahead of their FA Cup final against Chelsea, with the news that Bernd Leno has returned to training, reports the Sun.

The German is the club’s first choice, and he has been out of action since he got injured in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Brighton in June.

It was first feared that he will be out for the rest of the year, but that has proven to be an outrageous estimate, with the German now back in training after just four weeks.

In his absence, the Gunners haven’t missed him that much because of the fine form of Emiliano Martinez, and he might struggle to get his shirt back now.

Martinez has been one of the most important players in the Arsenal team since he replaced Leno in goal.

In the few games that he has played for the Gunners, his stats have been better than Leno’s but it is still too soon to say if he is better than the club’s first choice.

Ahead of their FA Cup final game against the Blues, Leno should be fit, but he will lack match practice and Mikel Arteta is expected to stick with Martinez, whose fine performances have helped the Gunners reach the final of the competition.