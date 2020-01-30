Latest injury update gives Arsenal a boost ahead of Burnley clash

Shkodran Mustafi in line for shock quick return to the Arsenal team.

Arsenal has been boosted by the return of Mustafi to first-team training and the German could even start against Burnley this weekend.

Mustafi appeared to have been seriously injured when he was taken off on a stretcher against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta had also been fearing for the worse when he commented on the injury after the game but maintained that they would wait and see how the German responds.

Metro Sports is claiming that Mustafi was back in training on Thursday and he could be set to play some part in Arsenal’s next Premier League game against Burnley on Sunday.

Mustafi has divided opinion since he became an Arsenal player and a majority of the fans would no doubt argue that he has had more lows than highs in an Arsenal shirt.

He has, however, enjoyed the support of Mikel Arteta in recent games and he looks set to play himself into a new contract at the Emirates, so the same report is claiming.

Mustafi’s return would be a welcome boost to Arsenal who will still be missing the likes of Sead Kolasinac, and Kieran Tierney through injury.

However, Arsenal has secured the signing of Pablo Mari with a move for Cedric Soares also in the pipeline, which means that very shortly the Gunners could have an abundance of defenders to choose from. That is not something I thought I would write just a week ago