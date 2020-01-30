Latest injury update gives Arsenal a boost ahead of Burnley clash

Shkodran Mustafi in line for shock quick return to the Arsenal team.
Arsenal has been boosted by the return of Mustafi to first-team training and the German could even start against Burnley this weekend.
Mustafi appeared to have been seriously injured when he was taken off on a stretcher against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.
Mikel Arteta had also been fearing for the worse when he commented on the injury after the game but maintained that they would wait and see how the German responds.
Metro Sports is claiming that Mustafi was back in training on Thursday and he could be set to play some part in Arsenal’s next Premier League game against Burnley on Sunday.
Mustafi has divided opinion since he became an Arsenal player and a majority of the fans would no doubt argue that he has had more lows than highs in an Arsenal shirt.
He has, however, enjoyed the support of Mikel Arteta in recent games and he looks set to play himself into a new contract at the Emirates, so the same report is claiming.
Mustafi’s return would be a welcome boost to Arsenal who will still be missing the likes of Sead Kolasinac, and Kieran Tierney through injury.
However, Arsenal has secured the signing of Pablo Mari with a move for Cedric Soares also in the pipeline, which means that very shortly the Gunners could have an abundance of defenders to choose from. That is not something I thought I would write just a week ago
Thank God for his quick recovery. Good one for the team
Maybe he hassome kind of mental problem.. maybe he’s nervous? I mean first he commits a grave mistake but after that he plays well.
Only fit CBs should play in Burnley
Mustafi’s vision and passing ability seem to be better than Sokratis’, so it will be great if he is fully fit to start against Burnley
Currently our attacks are focused too much on the left side, because our right-footed CBs tend to make diagonal long distribution to the left wing. A left-footed CB like Mari could distribute the ball to our RB and RW
Xhaka has a good left foot and made some wonderful diagonals against bournemouth
He possesses that ability, but he usually has to drop back first to the left CB position before making the diagonal long pass
Xhaka’s managers like to use him as a starter, because his abilities are needed in double-pivot formations
Look, whatever we think of mustaffi, its good news, he is a CB and he is back up. With him and the loan signings our back up is ok. We are not improving the first team and that is fact.
Mustafi can be useful against burnley because
He is good in the air
Can make diagonals
Seems to have gain confidence which probably will help him to play well consistently.
But i would love to have sokratis as well.Sokratis is not fast so is burnley’s attack.And his aggressive style of defending can be useful against chris wood.He may not be comfortable with the ball(but that has improved under MA,now he looks somewhat comfortable)but he can be very useful against this physical burnley side.
It would be hard for david luiz because he is not very good at defending but his diagonals can be very important.
Hope MA will come up with a strong starting 11.