Latest injury update is not encouraging for one Arsenal player

David Luiz might not be ready for Arsenal’s game against Norwich City Mikel Arteta has revealed.

The Brazilian limped off in Arsenal’s FA Cup win over Sheffield United in the second half and he is still not 100% fit.

Luiz has had a tough time since the restart. He entered Arsenal’s first game against Manchester City when the game was still level and he caused the first two goals and got a red card in less than 30 minutes on the pitch.

He missed Arsenal’s games against Brighton and Southampton through suspension, but he couldn’t finish his return against the Blades.

Speaking ahead of the game against Norwich City tomorrow night, Arteta delivered an update on the Brazilian’s injury and it is not all good news.

He stated that the defender was feeling better, but he wasn’t sure that he will play the game against the Canaries.

Arteta said as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘We don’t know [how bad his injury is]. He was in pain the other day when he had to leave the pitch. He is not a player that normally does that. He was uncomfortable.

‘We assessed him yesterday and he was a bit better but we don’t know. He had a scan to do this morning to see how bad it is.

‘He is very willing, he wants to play, he is always like that but we will have to see.’



Luiz was playing well against the Blades and his new deal means Arteta is counting on him.