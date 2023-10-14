Latest international roundup – Nketiah makes his England debut

International news update for the Arsenal Men

A few of our Arsenal men were in action for their countries last night on international break, with almost all the first week of games done, Arsenal fans will be pleased to know there has been no injures so far.

Eddie Nketiah made his England debut on Friday night against Australia, Gareth Southgate had previously called up Nketiah for their 3-1 victory over Scotland last month but wasn’t called on by the England manager until last night’s friendly against Australia.

Coming on in the 73rd minute, replacing goal scorer Ollie Watkins, he looked like he was buzzing, and after not seeing him get any minutes last time out, Arsenal fans would have been stoked to see him get a much-deserved debut for his country. Playing only 17 minutes but will be relieved to finally get some minutes for England. Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice were named in the squad but stayed on the bench for the entire game.

Cult hero Takehiro Tomiyasu started for Japan in their 4-1 victory over Canada, playing for 45 minutes looking very solid at the back and helping Japan dominate the game. Making 25/28 passes and saw a lot of the ball. Coming off at half time after a good shift for his country in a dominant performance from Japan as their focus now turns to Tunisia for their second friendly of the international break.

21-year-old U21s Arsenal keeper, Karl Hein started for Estonia in their 2-0 defeat to Azerbaijan, Hein played a full 90 minutes for his country but wasn’t able to get a clean sheet. Conceding a goal after 9 minutes after a header fell to the near post and somehow got through his gloves. Going 2-0 down just before half time after a penalty was awarded to Azerbaijan and placed past our young keeper. A great experience for Karl and will help keep him match sharp.

With another week of internationals to go, Arsenal fans will be hoping our players come back to London in good form and with no injuries.

