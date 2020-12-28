Latest Isco update is positive for Arsenal’s pursuit

Mundodeportivo says that no team is leading the race for the signature of Isco, and that should delight Arsenal that is looking to sign the Spanish midfielder.

Isco has struggled to play for Real Madrid this season with Zinedine Zidane prioritising playing other midfielders.

The Spaniard wants to be in the Euros next year and he needs to play more regularly before he can achieve that.

The report says that several teams want him including Arsenal but there are no clear favourites to land him at the moment.

This is partly because Madrid knows that most teams are desperate for reinforcements and he will be a good addition to their side, and they want some money before letting him leave them.

Even though no team is clearly in the lead at the moment, it says that a move to the Premier League is most likely.

Arsenal wants him, but they will have to see off competition from Everton with Carlo Ancelotti keen to be reunited with his former player.

Arteta will have to convince the former Malaga man that he would be an important member of the team if he makes the move to the Emirates next month.