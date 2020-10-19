Latest Leicester City injury news is both good and bad news for Arsenal

Arsenal has been handed some good news ahead of their match against Leicester City at the weekend.

The Gunners have just been beaten by Manchester City in the Premier League, their second loss of the season.

They have been beaten by two teams above them on the league table at the end of last season, and the Foxes also finished above them.

Ahead of the game, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that their top defender, Caglar Soyuncu will miss the game, via Football London.

The Turkish defender has been out of action with injury and the report claims that he will be out for around three months.

Rodgers said: “Caglar is more serious [than Vardy]. The muscle has come right off the bone so could be three months out.

“He’ll be a big miss for us.

“We got some game time from James Maddison and Dennis Praet (against Villa) but we’re having to piece things together a bit.”

One player, however, that Arsenal will have to worry about is Jamie Vardy.

The Englishman has been injured for some time now and he missed their game at the weekend against Aston Villa.

But he is back to fitness and Rodgers has confirmed that he should be fit to face Arsenal.

“Jamie will probably miss Thursday [v Zorya]”, said Rodgers.

“It’s a recurrence of a problem he’s had for a number of years with his calves.

“This isn’t serious so we’re hopeful he’ll be ready for the next league game.”