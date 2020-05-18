Latest Lucas Torreira transfer speculation makes summer departure more likely

AC Milan will make their move for Lucas Torreira this summer after his agent admitted that his client will look to return to Serie A in the summer.

Torreira had a good first season at the Emirates after starring for Uruguay at the last World Cup. However, his second campaign has been a frustrating one for the midfielder.

At the start of the campaign, he was played out of position by Unai Emery and his agent complained in the media.

When Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager he wasn’t keen on playing the diminutive midfielder and he has struggled to convince the Spaniard that he can do a job for him.

A return to Italy has been mooted since the start of the year with AC Milan one of the teams that have consistently been linked with the 24-year-old.

The Italians have been told that he isn’t for sale by the Gunners before, but now that he doesn’t feature in Arteta’s plans it seems the Gunners could cash in.

A report from Italy via Milan News claims that Milan is scheduled to return with an offer for the midfielder as they prepare for the free transfer out of Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura.

The same report also claims that the Italians are also open to the idea of selling Franck Kessie and Lucas Paquetá and they see Torreira as the right player to add to their squad.

It really is starting to look like Torreira will be moving on in the Summer.