Latest Martinez news should remind Arsenal fans that Aubameyang’s future is still uncertain

Arsenal wants to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this summer, and for some time now it seems that nothing is happening on that front.

The Gunners have been busy making new signings ahead of the new season and some fans may have forgotten that their star man is in the final year of his current deal at the club.

A new report from Sport via Mail Online claims that Barcelona is closing in on a move for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and that should be a cause for concern among Arsenal fans.

This is because both teams in that transaction are interested in signing the Gunners’ captain.

Should Barcelona succeed in their move for the Argentinean, Inter might return for Aubameyang and if they don’t succeed, Barca might renew their interest in the Arsenal captain.

Things are looking ever more positive at the Emirates at the moment and one might be tempted to think that keeping hold of Aubameyang is a given.

However, until he signs the contract, anything negative or positive can still happen.

The saga is dragging on far too long and the longer it takes in getting him on a new deal, the more advantage is being handed to him.

This is similar to what happened in 2018 with Mesut Ozil, the Gunners ended up handing the German a mega-money deal that he hasn’t been able to justify.