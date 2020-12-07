Latest Mesut Ozil update is certainly very interesting

Mirror Football reports that Mesut Ozil believes that he will get a top club when he leaves Arsenal at the end of this season.

The German has been axed from the Arsenal first team after failing to find a new team in the last transfer window.

The January transfer window presents him with another chance to find a new team, but the report says that the former Real Madrid man has no intention of leaving Arsenal until the end of the season when his current deal expires.

Ozil was a key part of the Arsenal team when Mikel Arteta initially became the club’s manager, but the German has fallen down the pecking order this season.

Arsenal decided against registering him for the Premier League and the Europa League which means he is unlikely to play any football this season.

He is still one of the club’s highest earner on £350,000-a-week, a contract that also has some incentives and a loyalty bonus that the Gunners will probably have to pay as he refuses to leave them.

The report says that Ozil is confident that he can restart his career at a top team when he becomes a free agent in the summer.