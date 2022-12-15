Latest Mudryk update from Donetsk is very positive for Arsenal

The official opening of the January transfer window is just a couple of weeks away, but the fact is that the in-depth negotiations between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk have been continuing for months.

There are suggestions that other Premier League clubs are also involved but I think it is obvious that the Gunners are the clear fronrunners. Mudryk has stated many times that he is very keen on moving to the Emirates in January, but then the Donetsk boss made a ridiculous claim that he is worth as much as Jack Grealish, at around 100 million.

Now today it is being reported that Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has revealed he is unsure if a deal can be finalised in January, but then says it is 50/50, and then says they are “not too far” apart in reaching an agreement.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “To be honest, I do not know. At the moment, we are quite far from what we want and what clubs propose.

“It’s not so far but it is not what we need. We have discussions. One club, another club, they negotiate. We are in the process. Will it close this month? I don’t know. It is maybe 50-50 with regards to the winter transfer window. I don’t want to talk about figures now. We are in discussions. We have interest from some English clubs and we are in the process.”

“Every day, I read about another English club,” he added. “If you believe the newspapers, it is all of (the English clubs). But to be honest, it is true as I have had contact from many clubs. A lot of them are involved in this process.”

So, what I gather from that is:

Firstly, Mudryk is definitely going to be sold.

Secondly, the price has not been finalised but “It’s not so far”

Thirdly, Yippee! Mudryk is coming to Arsenal lol!

Who else thinks this all sounds very positive?