Latest on Mkhitaryan as new Arsenal contract mooted

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is being linked with a new contract at Arsenal, but that does not mean he would be looking to play for the club next season.

The Armenian all-time top goalscorer is entering the final 12 months of his current deal this summer, but is believed to be keen to extend his stay in Roma, where he has enjoyed a return to regular action this term.

The Giallorossi are said to be unwilling to match Arsenal’s asking price however, despite being keen to extend the stay of Mkhi, and are said to want another loan with an option to buy.

With only a year remaining on his contract however, another loan would simply pave the way for the midfielder to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of next season, so latest reports are now claiming that we could in fact offer him a new contract.

That new deal would allow him to join Roma on the loan deal, with a pre-agreed transfer fee included which could be triggered at any point of the new season.

This is all pure speculation of course, and it remains to be seen whether our club would consider such a move, or whether they would simply try to find the 31 year-old another club to join in the coming window instead.

Our club is expected to have a limited transfer budget to work with in the coming window, and offloading Mkhi this summer could well be a priority as they look to raise funds for spending of their own.

Would Arsenal struggle to find potential suitors for Mkhitaryan after his return to form in Italy? Should we consider giving him a new contract under the pretence that Roma will put up the cash in 12 months time?

Patrick