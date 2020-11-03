Latest Pablo Mari injury update is positive news

After damaging his ankle ligaments in June, Arsenal’s Spanish centre back, Pablo Mari is back in light training, Football London reports.

Mari joined the club in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looked for a quick fix for his defence.

The Spaniard had been named the club’s manager late last year and he quickly identified the defence as a position that he needed to sort out.

The Gunners signed Mari with hopes that he would make their defence better and he looked decent, but his time in the first team was cut short by injury in June.

The report claims that the Spaniard is now closer to a return to first-team football having started light training, it then says that he will be back in the Arsenal first-team training after the next international break.

Mari looked to have won a place in the first team when he started playing for the club, but he will have to work harder for a first-team place now after the club signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been in fine form.

Rob Holding has also been in fine form, making the competition for a place in Arsenal’s defence fierce.