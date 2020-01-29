Latest Pablo Mari update – a deal has reportedly been agreed

Arsenal finally agrees on Pablo Mari deal with the defender set to fly back to London.

Arsenal has finally reached an agreement with Flamengo over the transfer of Pablo Mari, according to reports coming out of Brazil.

The Spanish defender had come to London last week to complete his medical and put pen to paper on a deal that would see him join the Gunners.

The clubs had agreed on a transfer fee before he travelled to England however when he reached London Arsenal attempted to change the agreement to a loan deal with the option of a permanent move after this season.

One of the club’s board members had slammed Arsenal’s decision to change the agreement, but the teams were still negotiating.

The Brazilian media outlet Globo is reporting that the clubs have finally reached an agreement with Arsenal agreeing to pay a loan fee of £4.2m for the rest of the season.

The Gunners would also have the option of signing the 26 years old permanently when the season ends.

He is scheduled to fly back to Arsenal this Wednesday to put final touches to the move.

Flamengo is also prepared for him to join Arsenal permanently as they recently acquired the services of Leo Pereira as his replacement.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have secured the services of a defender finally, however, until Mari is paraded in an Arsenal shirt it is best to wait and see how this one unfolds. It has hardly been the smoothest of transfer deals.