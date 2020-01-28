Latest Pablo Mari update – deal still very much alive

Arsenal could still land Pablo Mari before the end of the transfer window.

The Gunners looked to have completed the move for the defender with him travelling to London last week. However, he travelled back to brazil after the transfer stalled. One member of flamengo’s board came out to slam Arsenal for their approach making most football observers think that the deal was off.

However, a report on ESPN claims that the move is still very much on and Arsenal could still get their man.

The report claims that the deal had suffered a setback earlier in the week, but both teams were still talking and there is a high likelihood that the move will be completed this week.

Mari was happy to be in London and he seemed to be confident of joining the Gunners before he travelled back in disappointment, however, he has reportedly been pressuring his club to agree on a deal with Arsenal.

The same report also claims that Arsenal wants a loan deal with the option of a permanent signing at the end of the season, but the Brazilians want a permanent transfer of £7.5 million for a player they signed from Manchester City for £2 million last year.

It seems there are contradictory reports on this transfer almost hourly, however, ESPN is a lot more credible that a lot of outlets and I am inclined to go with what they are saying at this moment in time.

Well, until the next credible media outlet reports something totally different.