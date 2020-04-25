Latest Philippe Coutinho update is not good news for Arsenal

Arsenal’s bid to bring Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League has suffered a fresh blow as Barcelona manager, Quique Setien has revealed that the player has a future at Camp Nou, according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

Coutinho has struggled since he moved from Liverpool to the Spanish champions in the winter of 2018.

He was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, but the Germans haven’t been impressed enough to want to keep him beyond this campaign.

He has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League, and Arsenal is one of the frontrunners for his signature.

However, the report in Marca is claiming that Setien is prepared to give him the chance to revive his career at Camp Nou.

The report also claims that the Spaniard likes Coutinho, and he is even looking to play him in a different position.

Coutinho has been used in the attack from the left so that he can cut in and score, but Setien wants to play him in the number eight role according to the report.

This will come as another transfer blow for Arsenal. The Gunners remain uncertain about the amount that they will have to spend in the summer and that could see them miss out on some of their top targets.