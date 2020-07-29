Latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract news offers some clarity

The story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future has so many twists and turns and until he signs a new deal or leaves the Emirates, the rumours and stories about his intentions will not stop.

The Gabonese attacker is currently in talks with the Gunners over a new deal, but a breakthrough hasn’t been made.

The club has made it clear that their priority is to keep hold of him beyond his current deal that expires in 12 months’ time.

The attacker has also dropped a number of hints that he would like to stay, but he hasn’t put pen to paper yet.

The latest on his future coming from The Athletic claims that the striker is happy at the Emirates and he enjoys working with his teammates and manager, however, he knows that Arsenal is in the early stages of a rebuilding project and he doubts if he will be with the club long enough to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

The attacker is already into his 30s and he will feel that this is the right time for him to join a top side, that he will be guaranteed winning trophies with.

The Gunners have reached this season’s FA Cup final and they will hope that winning the competition will prove to him that they are on the right track towards winning trophies again.