Latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract update is good news

Mirror Sports claims that Arsenal is ready to get serious about signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal now that they have qualified for the Europa League.

The Gunners have been in talks with their captain, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with them.

The Gabonese attacker proved in the FA Cup final last weekend why he is indispensable to them.

After netting both goals in the semi-final against Manchester City, he repeated the trick against Frank Lampard’s men and helped the Gunners to their record 14th FA Cup trophy.

As a bonus, they have also qualified for next season’s Europa League as a reward for their efforts.

The report claims that the Gunners will look to get him on a new deal as soon as possible, and that might mean them meeting his £250,000-a-week demand.

Mikel Arteta has even urged him to sign the new deal after revealing that he can become a legend at the Emirates if he continues the way he has been doing.

Arteta said via Mirror Sports: “We always had incredible strikers at this club and Auba deserves to be named and compared with the big names.

“By winning trophies he will be closer to that the longer he stays there. Hopefully we can have him for longer.

“The biggest problem was to convince him to work the way he was working.

“He was going to get more reward and more respect, and our respect would go to admiration. Admiration from his team-mates and the people who have been with him and also from the fans.

“It (goalscoring) is the most difficult thing in football, he makes it look simple.”