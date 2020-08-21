Latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update is a little bit of a worry

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted that he is yet to receive a contract offer from Arsenal as fans wait patiently for the news that he has signed a new Gunners deal.

The Gabon striker is already in the final year of his current deal with the Gunners and he has been targeted by several top European teams.

The Gunners have made it clear that they want him to stay, however, they have been unable to reach an agreement with him over a new deal.

For some time now, it has been thought that Arsenal has offered him a new deal which he has refused to sign, however, he has just hinted that he hasn’t been given a new contract offer to sign.

The striker was speaking to his brother, Willy Aubameyang on Instagram live recently and he told his brother that while everyone is urging him to sign the new deal, he hasn’t seen the contract offer from the club.

The striker said as quoted in the Sun: “Everyone is showing the pen & paper [emoji] but I still don’t have the papers bruv!”

The striker is reportedly close to signing a new deal at the Emirates that will see him earn around £250,000-per-week, but until he puts pen to paper, there is still the possibility that the club might lose him this summer or the next one for free.