Latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update is not good news for Arsenal fans

Reports in Spain claim Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still interested in Barcelona

Arsenal will not be happy with the latest news about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future as it is revealed that he is still very much interested in moving to Barcelona.

Barcelona became interested in the Gabonese attacker in the last transfer window as they consider a replacement for Luis Suarez.

The attacker also appeared interested in the move as he looks to win more trophies.

However, Arsenal were able to keep their star man, but Barcelona intends to return in the summer.

There have been mixed reports over his future with some claiming that he would no longer move to Spain, while others have claimed that he remains Barcelona’s plan B if they cannot sign Lautaro Martinez.

Fresh reports from Spain via Sport claims that Aubameyang is still very interested in moving to the Catalan side.

The report further claims that some of the attacker’s family members have been living near Barcelona for a few months now and that could be a sign that he will join them there soon.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he knows he could lose his star man in the summer, but the Spaniard has also promised that the club would do all that they can to make sure that keep him beyond his current deal.