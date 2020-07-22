Latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update is not good news

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is still open to the idea of making a move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Gabon striker is one of the most lethal strikers in the world and as he enters the final year of his current Arsenal deal, several top teams are said to be looking to sign him.

He is in talks with the Gunners over a new deal, but he is also an alternative for Barcelona (Mail) who are targeting Inter Milan’s, Lautaro Martinez.

Spanish paper, Dario Sports via Mail Sport claims that the Premier League Golden Boot winner still has his heart set on a move to the Catalan side.

Barcelona is struggling to reach an agreement with Inter Milan over Martinez and that keeps their links to Aubameyang very much alive.

Arsenal is keen on keeping the former Borussia Dortmund man and Mikel Arteta has remained positive that he would sign a new Arsenal contract (TalkSport).

The club is currently holding talks with him ahead of the summer transfer window, and they hope to get him on a new deal before the start of next season.

Aubameyang has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and he scored twice as Arsenal beat Manchester City to reach the final of the FA Cup last weekend.