Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Latest report claims three teams outside England want Arsenal target

Arsenal was keen to land Wilfried Zaha last summer before they moved for Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners struggled to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for the transfer of the winger who was a childhood Arsenal fan and who remains keen to play for them.

He is now set to leave Palace this summer after he told them that he wanted to move to a bigger club, this has linked him with a move to Arsenal again.

However, this time, the Gunners are not alone in the chase for his signature.

Sky Sport is reporting that PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco are all looking to sign him this summer.

It claims that the first two teams are bracing themselves for their top stars leaving and they want him to replace them.

PSG is preparing for the eventuality that Neymar will leave them this summer and they have lined up Zaha as his replacement.

Dortmund might also lose Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer and they have made Zaha a target as well.

AS Monaco has also joined his chase and Arsenal will now have to prove that they are his best option if they make a move for him.

This is because the report adds that the winger will ideally love to make a move to a team playing in the Champions League.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Wilfred Zaha

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Ojudun Adelaja says:
    August 17, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Wilfred Zaha to Arsenal is a perfect option, he can play both flanks and even play as a supporting striker. I can wait to see him in the Arsenal team.

    #gunnertilleternity.

    Reply
  2. ACE says:
    August 18, 2020 at 12:23 am

    If Willian and Luiz are considered
    Chelsea rejects by so many of
    the board EXPERTS than why
    would MA even consider one
    of Manure’s more celebrated
    failures?

    Hard Pass YET AGAIN!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs