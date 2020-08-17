Latest report claims three teams outside England want Arsenal target

Arsenal was keen to land Wilfried Zaha last summer before they moved for Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners struggled to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for the transfer of the winger who was a childhood Arsenal fan and who remains keen to play for them.

He is now set to leave Palace this summer after he told them that he wanted to move to a bigger club, this has linked him with a move to Arsenal again.

However, this time, the Gunners are not alone in the chase for his signature.

Sky Sport is reporting that PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco are all looking to sign him this summer.

It claims that the first two teams are bracing themselves for their top stars leaving and they want him to replace them.

PSG is preparing for the eventuality that Neymar will leave them this summer and they have lined up Zaha as his replacement.

Dortmund might also lose Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer and they have made Zaha a target as well.

AS Monaco has also joined his chase and Arsenal will now have to prove that they are his best option if they make a move for him.

This is because the report adds that the winger will ideally love to make a move to a team playing in the Champions League.